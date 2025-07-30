Watsco, Inc. Reports Rise In Q2 Bottom Line, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Watsco, Inc. (WSO) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $183.61 million, or $4.52 per share. This compares with $181.41 million, or $4.49 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.79 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.6% to $2.062 million from $2.139 million last year.

Watsco, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $183.61 Mln. vs. $181.41 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.52 vs. $4.49 last year. -Revenue: $2.062 Mln vs. $2.139 Mln last year.

