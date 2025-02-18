Watsco, Inc. Announces 11% Increase in Annual Dividend to $12.00 per Share

Watsco, Inc. announced an 11% dividend increase to $12.00 per share, reflecting strong performance and financial confidence.

Quiver AI Summary

Watsco, Inc. announced an 11% increase in its annual dividend to $12.00 per share for its Common and Class B common stock, effective for the upcoming April 2025 payment. Chairman and CEO Albert H. Nahmad highlighted this decision as a reflection of the company's strong 2024 performance and solid financial position. Watsco, the largest distributor of HVAC/R products in North America and the Caribbean, has maintained a consecutive dividend payment record for 51 years. The company aims to share increasing cash flow with shareholders while preserving a conservative balance sheet for growth opportunities. However, future dividend changes will depend on various financial and economic factors.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors approved an 11% increase in the annual dividend to $12.00 per share, showcasing the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend increase reflects Watsco's strong 2024 performance and the management's confidence in the company's future prospects.

Watsco has demonstrated a consistent track record by paying dividends to shareholders for 51 consecutive years, enhancing its reputation as a stable investment.

The company is well-positioned in the growing HVAC replacement market, which is supported by the aging of existing systems and the demand for energy-efficient models.

Potential Negatives

The forward-looking statements highlight uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect actual financial and operational results, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's future performance.

The press release does not provide specific details or data regarding the financial performance of the previous year that led to the dividend increase, potentially leading to questions about transparency.

Despite the positive announcement of a dividend increase, the mention of various external uncertainties, such as changes in economic conditions and competitive market pressures, may cast doubt on the sustainability of the company's financial strategy.

FAQ

What is Watsco's new annual dividend amount?

Watsco's new annual dividend is $12.00 per share, marking an 11% increase.

When will the new dividend be paid?

The new dividend will be reflected in the Company’s next quarterly payment in April 2025.

How long has Watsco been paying dividends?

Watsco has paid dividends to shareholders for 51 consecutive years.

What factors influence Watsco's future dividend changes?

Future dividend changes are based on investment opportunities, cash flow, and overall financial condition of Watsco.

What market does Watsco primarily focus on?

Watsco primarily focuses on the replacement market for heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC/R) products.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WSO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 347 institutional investors add shares of $WSO stock to their portfolio, and 419 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MIAMI, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) announced that its Board of Directors approved an 11% increase in its annual dividend to $12.00 per share on each outstanding share of its Common and Class B common stock. The increase will be reflected in the Company’s next quarterly dividend payment in April 2025.





Albert H. Nahmad, Watsco’s Chairman & CEO stated: “We are pleased to increase dividends to shareholders, reflecting the strength of our 2024 performance and our confidence in the prospects of our business, which is fundamentally supported by our strong balance sheet.”





Watsco has paid dividends to shareholders for 51 consecutive years. The Company’s philosophy is to share increasing amounts of cash flow through higher dividends while maintaining a conservative balance sheet with continued capacity to build its distribution network. Future changes in dividends are considered in light of investment opportunities, cash flow, general economic conditions and Watsco’s overall financial condition.









About Watsco









Watsco is the largest distributor of heating, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) products with locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, and on an export basis to Latin America and the Caribbean.





The Company’s focus is on the replacement market, which has increased in size and importance as a result of the aging of installed systems, the introduction of higher energy efficient models and the necessity of HVAC products in homes and businesses. According to data published in March 2023 by the Energy Information Administration, there are approximately 102 million HVAC systems installed in the United States that have been in service for more than 10 years, most of which operate well below current minimum efficiency standards.





This document includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying our expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in economic, business, competitive market, new housing starts and completions, capital spending in commercial construction, consumer spending and debt levels, regulatory and other factors, including, without limitation, the effects of supplier concentration, competitive conditions within Watsco’s industry, the seasonal nature of sales of Watsco’s products, the ability of the Company to expand its business, insurance coverage risks and final GAAP adjustments.





Detailed information about these factors and additional important factors can be found in the documents that Watsco files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. Watsco assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.







Barry S. Logan













Executive Vice President









(305) 714-4102









e-mail: blogan@watsco.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.