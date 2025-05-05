Watsco Expands Sunbelt Footprint With Three Strategic Acquisitions In 2025

(RTTNews) - Watsco, Inc. (WSO) Monday announced that it has completed the acquisition of Southern Ice Equipment Distributors along with two additional transactions in 2025, further expanding its presence in the high-growth Sunbelt region.

Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Southern Ice, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana, is a key distributor of food-service and commercial refrigeration equipment, parts, and supplies. Its product portfolio includes items from Manitowoc Ice, a Pentair plc division.

Operating across seven locations in Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona, Southern Ice will retain its brand name and leadership team to ensure business continuity and maintain strong relationships with customers and OEM partners.

Earlier in 2025, Watsco also acquired Lashley & Associates, a Houston-based distributor of commercial supplies and custom air movement products, in January, and Hawkins HVAC Distributors, with locations in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Columbia, South Carolina, in April.

These acquisitions have added 10 locations and approximately $47 million in annualized sales. They broaden Watsco's product offerings, brand portfolio, and distribution network across key markets.

Chairman and CEO Albert H. Nahmad expressed enthusiasm about integrating these businesses, highlighting plans to invest in their growth, apply Watsco's advanced technology platforms, and support employees and customers within the expanded Watsco family.

Watsco continues to pursue growth through acquisitions. Since 1989, it has completed 72 deals, emphasizing a "buy and build" approach that supports leadership continuity, fosters growth ambitions, promotes a culture of ownership, and encourages innovation through collaboration.

WSO is currently trading at $478.65 or 1.39% higher on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.