WATSCO Earnings Results: $WSO Reports Quarterly Earnings

WATSCO ($WSO) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported earnings of $2.37 per share, beating estimates of $2.16 by $0.21. The company also reported revenue of $1,753,960,000, beating estimates of $1,680,637,475 by $73,322,525.
WATSCO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 347 institutional investors add shares of WATSCO stock to their portfolio, and 419 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 220,586 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $104,533,499
- FMR LLC removed 152,918 shares (-4.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,466,311
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 146,765 shares (-38.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,550,465
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 136,055 shares (-11.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,475,103
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 134,214 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,602,672
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 118,713 shares (+9.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,256,903
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 105,706 shares (+189.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,093,016
