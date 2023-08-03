Watkin Jones (LSE:WJG) Price Target Decreased by 20.00% to 115.87

The average one-year price target for Watkin Jones (LSE:WJG) has been revised to 115.87 / share. This is an decrease of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 144.84 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 45.45 to a high of 183.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 141.40% from the latest reported closing price of 48.00 / share.

Watkin Jones Maintains 15.42% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 15.42%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Watkin Jones. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WJG is 0.03%, a decrease of 19.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.98% to 3,510K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 951K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 747K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 737K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WJG by 13.02% over the last quarter.

DFE - WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 486K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 389K shares, representing an increase of 19.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WJG by 14.55% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 432K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 140K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

