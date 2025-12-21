Watkin Jones (AIM:WJG) Price Target Increased by 26.34% to 71.91

The average one-year price target for Watkin Jones (AIM:WJG) has been revised to 71.91 GBX / share. This is an increase of 26.34% from the prior estimate of 56.92 GBX dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.38 GBX to a high of 108.15 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 151.43% from the latest reported closing price of 28.60 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Watkin Jones. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WJG is 0.00%, an increase of 21.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.15% to 2,401K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,082K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 463K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 165K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares , representing an increase of 8.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WJG by 9.81% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 155K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares , representing an increase of 31.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WJG by 11.12% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 140K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

