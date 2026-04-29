Waterstone Financial's Q1 Earnings Jump Y/Y on Mortgage Growth

Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. WSBF have gained 1.3% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, modestly outperforming the S&P 500 index’s 0.6% increase over the same period. However, the stock has lagged significantly over a longer horizon, rising just 0.2% in the past month compared with the S&P 500’s 13.8% advance.

Waterstone Financial reported net income of 34 cents per share for the first quarter of 2026, doubling from 17 cents per share in the year-ago period.

The improvement was supported by higher net interest income, which rose to $15.5 million from $12.6 million a year earlier, reflecting an increase of roughly 23%. Total noninterest income also grew to $20.2 million from $17.1 million, driven largely by stronger mortgage banking income.

Waterstone Financial reported net income of $6 million, which doubled from $3 million in the year-ago period.

Overall, the results point to a broad-based improvement in both core banking and mortgage operations compared with the prior year.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Waterstone Financial, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Waterstone Financial, Inc. Quote

Segment Performance and Key Metrics

The company’s community banking segment delivered solid growth, with pre-tax income rising 23.7% year over year to $7.5 million. Net interest income in this segment climbed 22.8% to $15.2 million, supported by a 50-basis-point expansion in net interest margin to 2.97%. Average loans held for investment were relatively stable at $1.7 billion, while core retail deposits increased 4.3% year over year to $1.3 billion, reflecting strength in funding growth. Efficiency improved notably, with the efficiency ratio declining to 52.48% from 59.66% a year earlier.

In the mortgage banking segment, performance rebounded sharply. The segment posted a modest pre-tax profit of $0.02 million compared with a $2.2 million loss in the prior-year quarter. Loan originations increased 31.1% to $508.3 million, and mortgage banking noninterest income rose 21.5% to $19.1 million. However, margins on loans sold compressed to 3.65% from 3.98%, indicating some pressure on profitability despite higher volumes.

Management Commentary and Drivers

Management attributed the quarter’s performance to net interest margin expansion and stronger mortgage origination volumes. According to CEO William Bruss, higher loan yields and reduced funding costs were key contributors to margin improvement. Periodic declines in interest rates during the quarter also supported mortgage activity, boosting origination volumes and segment profitability.

At the same time, the company increased its allowance for credit losses due to external qualitative factors, even as asset quality metrics remained stable. Nonperforming assets were 0.35% of total assets, unchanged from a year earlier, while past-due loans improved to 0.58% of total loans from 0.67%. These metrics suggest steady credit quality despite a more cautious provisioning stance.

Balance Sheet and Capital Actions

Waterstone Financial’s total assets stood at $2.3 billion as of March 31, 2026. Book value per share increased to $19.19 from $19.03 at the end of 2025, reflecting retained earnings and capital management efforts.

The company continued to return capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. During the quarter, it repurchased approximately 246,000 shares for $4.4 million and declared a quarterly dividend of 17 cents per share, contributing to a total capital return of $7.3 million.

Other Developments

Subsequent to the quarter, Waterstone Financial announced an expansion of its share repurchase program, authorizing the buyback of up to an additional 2 million shares. Combined with remaining authorization, this represents approximately 11.9% of outstanding shares, signaling continued emphasis on shareholder returns.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.