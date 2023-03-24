Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Waterstone Financial said on March 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 6, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.35%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.67%, the lowest has been 5.11%, and the highest has been 9.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.04 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.27 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.91% Upside

As of March 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Waterstone Financial is $17.34. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 15.91% from its latest reported closing price of $14.96.

The projected annual revenue for Waterstone Financial is $59MM, a decrease of 63.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 288 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waterstone Financial. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSBF is 0.08%, an increase of 30.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 13,938K shares. The put/call ratio of WSBF is 1.83, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,347K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,436K shares, representing a decrease of 6.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSBF by 3.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 600K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 499K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares, representing an increase of 9.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSBF by 6.27% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 477K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 492K shares, representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSBF by 12.04% over the last quarter.

rhino investment partners holds 435K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company.

Waterstone Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin along with a commercial lending office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states.

