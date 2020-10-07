Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 08, 2020

Dividends
Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WSBF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WSBF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.01, the dividend yield is 3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WSBF was $16.01, representing a -17.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.48 and a 32.31% increase over the 52 week low of $12.10.

WSBF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). WSBF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.88. Zacks Investment Research reports WSBF's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 45.99%, compared to an industry average of -17.6%.

