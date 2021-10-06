Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WSBF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -33.33% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.61, the dividend yield is 3.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WSBF was $20.61, representing a -3.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.41 and a 30.53% increase over the 52 week low of $15.79.

WSBF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). WSBF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.88. Zacks Investment Research reports WSBF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -18.18%, compared to an industry average of 21.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wsbf Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.