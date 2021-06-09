Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WSBF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.48, the dividend yield is 9.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WSBF was $20.48, representing a -4.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.41 and a 56.57% increase over the 52 week low of $13.08.

WSBF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). WSBF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.99. Zacks Investment Research reports WSBF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -29.09%, compared to an industry average of 18.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WSBF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

