Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 09, 2020

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WSBF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that WSBF has paid the same dividend.
The previous trading day's last sale of WSBF was $18.54, representing a -4.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.48 and a 19.2% increase over the 52 week low of $15.55.
WSBF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC). WSBF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.24.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WSBF Dividend History page.
