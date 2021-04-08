Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2021

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WSBF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 66.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.82, the dividend yield is 3.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WSBF was $20.82, representing a -2.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.41 and a 72.07% increase over the 52 week low of $12.10.

WSBF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). WSBF's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.37. Zacks Investment Research reports WSBF's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -42.42%, compared to an industry average of 11.3%.

