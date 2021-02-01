Waterstone Financial, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 13%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Last week, you might have seen that Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) released its annual result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 4.2% to US$18.47 in the past week. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$291m were in line with what the analyst predicted, Waterstone Financial surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$3.30 per share, a notable 13% above expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analyst is forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analyst has changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:WSBF Earnings and Revenue Growth February 1st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the sole analyst covering Waterstone Financial provided consensus estimates of US$224.0m revenue in 2021, which would reflect a concerning 23% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to nosedive 47% to US$1.75 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analyst had been modelling revenues of US$215.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.39 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Waterstone Financial's future following the latest results, with a sizeable expansion in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analyst has increased their price target for Waterstone Financial 11% to US$20.50on the back of these upgrades.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Waterstone Financial's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 23% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 9.4% over the last five years. Yet aggregate analyst estimates for other companies in the industry suggest that industry revenues are forecast to decline 2.9% next year. So it's pretty clear that Waterstone Financial's revenues are expected to shrink faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Waterstone Financial's earnings potential next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates, with sales apparently performing well, although revenues are expected to lag the wider industry this year. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analyst clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Waterstone Financial (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

