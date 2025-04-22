Stocks
WSBF

Waterstone Financial, Inc. Reports Quarterly Net Income of $3.0 Million for Q1 2025, Driven by Strong Community Banking Performance

April 22, 2025 — 05:21 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Waterstone Financial, Inc. reported steady quarterly earnings, strong community banking performance, and significant mortgage banking losses amid market challenges.

Quiver AI Summary

Waterstone Financial, Inc. reported a net income of $3.0 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, consistent with the same quarter in the previous year. The Community Banking segment showed strong performance with a 6.9% increase in net interest income, driven by improved asset quality and a decrease in provision for credit losses. However, the Mortgage Banking segment faced a pre-tax loss of $2.2 million due to decreased loan origination volumes and increased legal expenses related to a settlement. Despite challenges in the mortgage sector, Waterstone exceeded last year's earnings per share, enhanced book value through share repurchases, and maintained a strong quarterly dividend. Highlights also included a slight year-over-year improvement in returns on assets and equity, and an increase in average retail deposits.

Potential Positives

  • Waterstone Financial reported stable net income of $3.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, achieving an increase in earnings per share to $0.17 compared to $0.16 in the same quarter of the previous year.
  • The Community Banking segment showed significant performance, with a 6.9% increase in net interest income and a net interest margin increase of 32 basis points, demonstrating resilience in a challenging interest rate environment.
  • The company maintained a strong quarterly dividend of $0.15 per common share and successfully repurchased approximately 237,000 shares, contributing to increased book value per share to $17.70.
  • Waterstone Financial demonstrated strong asset quality with a decrease in provision for credit losses during the quarter, reflecting low historical loan losses and strong credit performance.

Potential Negatives

  • The Mortgage Banking segment reported a pre-tax loss of $2.2 million, compared to a profit of $369,000 in the same quarter the previous year, indicating significant operational difficulties and declining performance in that area.
  • Loan origination volumes for the Mortgage Banking segment saw a decrease of 20.1%, suggesting weakening demand or challenges in the market.
  • The increase in professional fees by 164.0% due to legal expenses related to a settlement indicates potential underlying issues and poses reputational risks for the company.

FAQ

What were Waterstone Financial's net income and EPS for Q1 2025?

Waterstone Financial reported a net income of $3.0 million, or $0.17 per diluted share.

How did the Community Banking segment perform in Q1 2025?

The Community Banking segment experienced a 6.9% increase in net interest income and strong asset quality.

What factors affected the Mortgage Banking segment's performance?

The Mortgage Banking segment faced a pre-tax loss due to decreased loan origination volumes and legal expenses from a lawsuit settlement.

What dividend was declared for Q1 2025?

Waterstone Financial declared a dividend of $0.15 per common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

What were the book value per share figures?

The book value per share increased to $17.70 at March 31, 2025, up from $17.53 at December 31, 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$WSBF Insider Trading Activity

$WSBF insiders have traded $WSBF stock on the open market 213 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 213 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSBF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • STEPHEN J SCHMIDT has made 0 purchases and 177 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,473,584.
  • KRISTINE A RAPPE has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,468,926.
  • PATRICK S LAWTON sold 37,500 shares for an estimated $526,061
  • MARK RAYMOND GERKE (EVP/Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,738 shares for an estimated $38,729

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WSBF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $WSBF stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WAUWATOSA, Wis., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $3.0 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $3.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



"The Community Banking segment continues to perform well in a challenging interest rate environment,” said William Bruss, Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Financial, Inc. "We increased net interest income 6.9% at the Community Banking segment and net interest margin increased 32 bps compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Asset quality continues to remain strong and low historical loan losses are reflected in the decrease in provision for credit losses during the quarter. The Mortgage Banking segment pre-tax loss reflects a market-wide decrease in loan origination volumes and elevated legal expense associated with the final settlement of a previously disclosed lawsuit. In spite of the results of the Mortgage Banking segment, Waterstone Financial, Inc. exceeded the prior year's same quarter earnings per share, added to book value per share through our share repurchase program and maintained our strong quarterly dividend."



Highlights of the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025



Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)




  • Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $3.0 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024.


  • Consolidated return on average assets (annualized) was 0.57% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and 0.56% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.


  • Consolidated return on average equity (annualized) was 3.61% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and 3.56% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.


  • Dividends declared during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $0.15 per common share.


  • During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, we repurchased approximately 237,000 shares at a cost (including the federal excise tax) of $3.2 million, or $13.37 per share.


  • Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.35% at March 31, 2025, 0.28% at December 31, 2024, and 0.23% at March 31, 2024.


  • Past due loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.67% at March 31, 2025, 0.95% at December 31, 2024, and 0.64% at March 31, 2024.


  • Book value per share was $17.70 at March 31, 2025 and $17.53 at December 31, 2024.



Community Banking Segment




  • Pre-tax income totaled $6.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which represents a $1.8 million, or 41.7%, increase compared to $4.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.


  • Net interest income totaled $12.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which represents a $805,000, or 6.9%, increase compared to $11.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.


  • Average loans held for investment totaled $1.67 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which represents an increase of $10.7 million, or 0.6%, compared to $1.66 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to increases in the commercial real estate and multi-family mortgages. Average loans held for investment decreased $6.8 million compared to $1.68 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in construction and multi-family mortgages.


  • Net interest margin increased 32 basis points to 2.47% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to 2.15% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, which was primarily driven by an increase in weighted average yield on loans receivable and held for sale and decrease in cost of borrowings offset by an increase in weighted average cost of deposits. Net interest margin increased five basis points compared to 2.42% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, primarily driven by decreases in weighted average cost of deposits and borrowings.


  • Past due loans at the community banking segment totaled $7.6 million at March 31, 2025, $12.8 million at December 31, 2024, and $8.1 million at March 31, 2024.


  • The segment had a negative provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $314,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to a provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $35,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The current quarter decrease was primarily due to decreases in historical loss rates and loan portfolio balances offset by an increase in the commercial real estate loan qualitative factors primarily related to increases in economic risks and internal asset quality risks. The negative provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments was $204,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to a provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments of $70,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The negative provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was due primarily to a decrease in construction loans that are currently waiting to be funded compared to the prior quarter end and decrease in historical loss rates.


  • The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP ratio, was 59.66% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 65.17% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.


  • Average core retail deposits (excluding brokered and escrow accounts) totaled $1.28 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $87.6 million, or 7.4%, compared to $1.19 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Average deposits increased $2.9 million, or 0.9% annualized, compared to $1.27 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The increases were primarily due to an increase in certificates of deposit balances. The segment had $84.1 million in brokered certificate of deposits at March 31, 2025.



Mortgage Banking Segment




  • Pre-tax loss totaled $2.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to a $369,000 of pre-tax income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.


  • Loan originations decreased $97.4 million, or 20.1%, to $387.7 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $485.1 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 87.5% of originations for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to 93.0% of total originations for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.


  • Mortgage banking non-interest income decreased $4.6 million, or 22.6%, to $15.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $20.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.


  • Gross margin on loans sold totaled 3.98% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 4.10% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.


  • Professional fees increased $853,000, or 164.0%, to $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $520,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily related to legal services and the finalization of a settlement related to a previously disclosed legal matter during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The Company maintained a $1.3 million accrual related to this legal matter as of December 31, 2024.


  • Total compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits decreased $2.7 million, or 18.3%, to $12.1 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to $14.8 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decrease primarily related to decreased commission expense, branch manager pay, salary expense, and sign-on incentives driven by reduced employee headcount and a decrease in loan origination volumes and branch profitability.




About Waterstone Financial, Inc.



Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank, a community-focused financial institution established in 1921. WaterStone Bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and operates 14 branch locations across southeastern Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is also the parent company of WaterStone Mortgage Corporation, a national lender licensed in 48 states.



With a long-standing commitment to innovation, integrity, and community service, Waterstone Financial, Inc. supports the financial and homeownership goals of customers nationwide.



For more information about WaterStone Bank, visit wsbonline.com.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected financial and operating activities and results that are preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates” or “believes.” Any such statements are based upon current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies; and other factors, including risk factors referenced in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Waterstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be described from time to time in Waterstone’s subsequent SEC filings, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only Waterstone’s belief as of the date of this press release.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Management uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods. The Company’s management believes that investors may use this non-GAAP measure to analyze the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company’s underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in this measure and that different companies might calculate this measure differently.



Contact: Mark R. Gerke


Chief Financial Officer


414-459-4012


markgerke@wsbonline.com



































































































































































































































































































































































































































































WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME




(Unaudited)




For The Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2024



(In Thousands, except per share amounts)

Interest income:








Loans

$
25,078


$
24,484

Mortgage-related securities


1,191



1,098

Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments


1,486



1,323

Total interest income


27,755



26,905

Interest expense:








Deposits


11,332



8,970

Borrowings


3,847



6,798

Total interest expense


15,179



15,768

Net interest income


12,576



11,137

Provision (credit) for credit losses


(558
)


67

Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses


13,134



11,070

Noninterest income:








Service charges on loans and deposits


593



424

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance


481



348

Mortgage banking income


15,728



20,068

Other


295



408

Total noninterest income


17,097



21,248

Noninterest expenses:








Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits


17,047



19,876

Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment


1,929



2,108

Advertising


723



914

Data processing


1,212



1,206

Communications


235



226

Professional fees


1,736



743

Real estate owned


(10
)


13

Loan processing expense


920



1,046

Other


2,558



1,418

Total noninterest expenses


26,350



27,550

Income before income taxes


3,881



4,768

Income tax expense


845



1,730

Net income

$
3,036


$
3,038

Income per share:








Basic

$
0.17


$
0.16

Diluted

$
0.17


$
0.16

Weighted average shares outstanding:








Basic


18,267



19,021

Diluted


18,280



19,036




























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION




March 31,



December 31,




2025



2024




(Unaudited)






Assets

(In Thousands, except per share amounts)

Cash

$
37,459


$
35,182

Federal funds sold


5,550



4,302

Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short term investments


280



277

Cash and cash equivalents


43,289



39,761

Securities available for sale (at fair value)


213,615



208,549

Loans held for sale (at fair value)


116,290



135,909

Loans receivable


1,663,519



1,680,576

Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") - loans


17,905



18,247

Loans receivable, net


1,645,614



1,662,329










Office properties and equipment, net


19,223



19,389

Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)


18,351



20,295

Cash surrender value of life insurance


75,093



74,612

Real estate owned, net


135



505

Prepaid expenses and other assets


43,757



48,259

Total assets

$
2,175,367


$
2,209,608











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity








Liabilities:








Demand deposits

$
170,183


$
171,115

Money market and savings deposits


296,203



283,243

Time deposits


914,814



905,539

Total deposits


1,381,200



1,359,897










Borrowings


395,853



446,519

Advance payments by borrowers for taxes


12,628



5,630

Other liabilities


44,326



58,427

Total liabilities


1,834,007



1,870,473










Shareholders' equity:








Preferred stock


-



-

Common stock


193



193

Additional paid-in capital


90,470



91,214

Retained earnings


277,521



277,196

Unearned ESOP shares


(10,386
)


(10,682
)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes


(16,438
)


(18,786
)

Total shareholders' equity


341,360



339,135

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$
2,175,367


$
2,209,608











Share Information








Shares outstanding


19,281



19,343

Book value per share

$
17.70


$
17.53


















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA




(Unaudited)




At or For the Three Months Ended




March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,




2025



2024



2024



2024



2024



(Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts)


Condensed Results of Operations:




















Net interest income

$
12,576


$
12,835


$
11,517


$
10,679


$
11,137

Provision (credit) for credit losses


(558
)


367



(377
)


(225
)


67

Total noninterest income


17,097



19,005



22,552



26,497



21,248

Total noninterest expense


26,350



25,267



28,560



30,259



27,550

Income before income taxes


3,881



6,206



5,886



7,142



4,768

Income tax expense


845



996



1,158



1,430



1,730

Net income

$
3,036


$
5,210


$
4,728


$
5,712


$
3,038

Income per share – basic

$
0.17


$
0.28


$
0.26


$
0.31


$
0.16

Income per share – diluted

$
0.17


$
0.28


$
0.26


$
0.31


$
0.16

Dividends declared per common share

$
0.15


$
0.15


$
0.15


$
0.15


$
0.15























Performance Ratios (annualized):




















Return on average assets - QTD


0.57
%


0.94
%


0.83
%


1.02
%


0.56
%

Return on average equity - QTD


3.61
%


6.05
%


5.55
%


6.84
%


3.56
%

Net interest margin - QTD


2.47
%


2.42
%


2.13
%


2.01
%


2.15
%






















Return on average assets - YTD


0.57
%


0.84
%


0.81
%


0.79
%


0.56
%

Return on average equity - YTD


3.61
%


5.48
%


5.30
%


5.17
%


3.56
%

Net interest margin - YTD


2.47
%


2.17
%


2.09
%


2.08
%


2.15
%























Asset Quality Ratios:




















Past due loans to total loans


0.67
%


0.95
%


0.63
%


0.76
%


0.64
%

Nonaccrual loans to total loans


0.45
%


0.34
%


0.32
%


0.33
%


0.29
%

Nonperforming assets to total assets


0.35
%


0.28
%


0.25
%


0.25
%


0.23
%

Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans receivable


1.08
%


1.09
%


1.07
%


1.10
%


1.10
%

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES




SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS




(Unaudited)




At or For the Three Months Ended




March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,




2025



2024



2024



2024



2024


Average balances

(Dollars in Thousands)

Interest-earning assets




















Loans receivable and held for sale

$
1,768,617


$
1,819,574


$
1,870,627


$
1,859,608


$
1,805,102

Mortgage related securities


170,947



168,521



170,221



171,895



172,077

Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments


123,004



124,658



115,270



107,992



110,431

Total interest-earning assets


2,062,568



2,112,753



2,156,118



2,139,495



2,087,610

Noninterest-earning assets


105,030



100,627



104,600



104,019



103,815

Total assets

$
2,167,598


$
2,213,380


$
2,260,718


$
2,243,514


$
2,191,425






















Interest-bearing liabilities




















Demand accounts

$
87,393


$
92,247


$
89,334


$
91,300


$
87,393

Money market, savings, and escrow accounts


300,686



306,478



304,116



293,483



281,171

Certificates of deposit - retail


818,612



810,340



786,228



758,252



739,543

Certificates of deposit - brokered


97,101



59,254



-



-



-

Total interest-bearing deposits


1,303,792



1,268,319



1,179,678



1,143,035



1,108,107

Borrowings


397,053



464,964



600,570



622,771



602,724

Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,700,845



1,733,283



1,780,248



1,765,806



1,710,831

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


80,372



87,889



91,532



93,637



92,129

Noninterest-bearing liabilities


44,905



49,645



49,787



48,315



45,484

Total liabilities


1,826,122



1,870,817



1,921,567



1,907,758



1,848,444

Equity


341,476



342,563



339,151



335,756



342,981

Total liabilities and equity

$
2,167,598


$
2,213,380


$
2,260,718


$
2,243,514


$
2,191,425























Average Yield/Costs (annualized)




















Loans receivable and held for sale


5.75
%


5.75
%


5.65
%


5.54
%


5.46
%

Mortgage related securities


2.83
%


2.67
%


2.66
%


2.63
%


2.57
%

Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments


4.90
%


4.85
%


5.05
%


4.82
%


4.82
%

Total interest-earning assets


5.46
%


5.46
%


5.39
%


5.27
%


5.18
%






















Demand accounts


0.11
%


0.11
%


0.11
%


0.11
%


0.11
%

Money market and savings accounts


2.10
%


2.00
%


1.94
%


1.89
%


1.79
%

Certificates of deposit - retail


4.33
%


4.53
%


4.54
%


4.41
%


4.19
%

Certificates of deposit - brokered


4.18
%


4.18
%


0.00
%


0.00
%


0.00
%

Total interest-bearing deposits


3.52
%


3.58
%


3.53
%


3.42
%


3.26
%

Borrowings


3.93
%


4.11
%


4.77
%


4.92
%


4.54
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


3.62
%


3.72
%


3.95
%


3.95
%


3.71
%































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT




SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA




(Unaudited)




At or For the Three Months Ended




March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,




2025



2024



2024



2024



2024



(Dollars in Thousands)


Condensed Results of Operations:




















Net interest income

$
12,403


$
12,886


$
12,250


$
11,234


$
11,598

Provision (credit) for credit losses


(518
)


331



(302
)


(279
)


105

Total noninterest income


1,348



1,595



1,227



1,491



990

Noninterest expenses:




















Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits


5,212



4,883



5,326



5,116



5,360

Occupancy, office furniture and equipment


1,076



825



904



983



1,000

Advertising


171



204



311



229



174

Data processing


712



691



720



687



693

Communications


100



89



80



72



65

Professional fees


347



196



190



177



208

Real estate owned


(10
)


12



-



1



13

Loan processing expense


-



-



-



-



-

Other


596



563



602



672



691

Total noninterest expense


8,204



7,463



8,133



7,937



8,204

Income before income taxes


6,065



6,687



5,646



5,067



4,279

Income tax expense


1,427



1,399



941



718



1,639

Net income

$
4,638


$
5,288


$
4,705


$
4,349


$
2,640






















Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP)


59.66
%


51.54
%


60.35
%


62.37
%


65.17
%

Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP)


59.66
%


59.58
%


62.58
%


63.77
%


65.17
%


















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT




SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA




(Unaudited)




At or For the Three Months Ended




March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,




2025



2024



2024



2024



2024



(Dollars in Thousands)


Condensed Results of Operations:




















Net interest income (loss)

$
152


$
(92
)

$
(760
)

$
(552
)

$
(541
)

Provision (credit) for credit losses


(40
)


36



(75
)


54



(38
)

Total noninterest income


15,731



17,455



21,386



25,081



20,328

Noninterest expenses:




















Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits


12,054



13,781



15,930



16,886



14,756

Occupancy, office furniture and equipment


853



754



953



1,046



1,108

Advertising


552



523



615



758



740

Data processing


498



542



570



549



508

Communications


135



135



152



168



161

Professional fees


1,373



917



379



569



520

Real estate owned


-



-



-



-



-

Loan processing expense


920



486



697



861



1,046

Other


1,751



814



1,261



1,641



617

Total noninterest expense


18,136



17,952



20,557



22,478



19,456

(Loss) income before income taxes (benefit) expense


(2,213
)


(625
)


144



1,997



369

Income tax (benefit) expense


(588
)


(428
)


194



684



71

Net (loss) income

$
(1,625
)

$
(197
)

$
(50
)

$
1,313


$
298






















Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP)


114.18
%


103.39
%


99.67
%


91.64
%


98.33
%

Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP)


114.18
%


97.74
%


96.23
%


94.62
%


98.33
%






















Loan originations

$
387,729


$
470,650


$
558,729


$
634,109


$
485,109

Purchase


87.5
%


82.1
%


88.9
%


92.7
%


93.0
%

Refinance


12.5
%


17.9
%


11.1
%


7.3
%


7.0
%

Gross margin on loans sold

(


1)


3.98
%


3.74
%


3.83
%


3.93
%


4.10
%



(1)

Gross margin on loans sold equals mortgage banking income (excluding the change in interest rate lock value) divided by total loan originations






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

WSBF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.