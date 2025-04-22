Waterstone Financial, Inc. Reports Quarterly Net Income of $3.0 Million for Q1 2025, Driven by Strong Community Banking Performance

Waterstone Financial, Inc. reported steady quarterly earnings, strong community banking performance, and significant mortgage banking losses amid market challenges.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. reported a net income of $3.0 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, consistent with the same quarter in the previous year. The Community Banking segment showed strong performance with a 6.9% increase in net interest income, driven by improved asset quality and a decrease in provision for credit losses. However, the Mortgage Banking segment faced a pre-tax loss of $2.2 million due to decreased loan origination volumes and increased legal expenses related to a settlement. Despite challenges in the mortgage sector, Waterstone exceeded last year's earnings per share, enhanced book value through share repurchases, and maintained a strong quarterly dividend. Highlights also included a slight year-over-year improvement in returns on assets and equity, and an increase in average retail deposits.

Waterstone Financial reported stable net income of $3.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, achieving an increase in earnings per share to $0.17 compared to $0.16 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The Community Banking segment showed significant performance, with a 6.9% increase in net interest income and a net interest margin increase of 32 basis points, demonstrating resilience in a challenging interest rate environment.

The company maintained a strong quarterly dividend of $0.15 per common share and successfully repurchased approximately 237,000 shares, contributing to increased book value per share to $17.70.

Waterstone Financial demonstrated strong asset quality with a decrease in provision for credit losses during the quarter, reflecting low historical loan losses and strong credit performance.

The Mortgage Banking segment reported a pre-tax loss of $2.2 million, compared to a profit of $369,000 in the same quarter the previous year, indicating significant operational difficulties and declining performance in that area.

Loan origination volumes for the Mortgage Banking segment saw a decrease of 20.1%, suggesting weakening demand or challenges in the market.

The increase in professional fees by 164.0% due to legal expenses related to a settlement indicates potential underlying issues and poses reputational risks for the company.

Waterstone Financial reported a net income of $3.0 million, or $0.17 per diluted share.

The Community Banking segment experienced a 6.9% increase in net interest income and strong asset quality.

The Mortgage Banking segment faced a pre-tax loss due to decreased loan origination volumes and legal expenses from a lawsuit settlement.

Waterstone Financial declared a dividend of $0.15 per common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The book value per share increased to $17.70 at March 31, 2025, up from $17.53 at December 31, 2024.

$WSBF Insider Trading Activity

$WSBF insiders have traded $WSBF stock on the open market 213 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 213 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSBF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN J SCHMIDT has made 0 purchases and 177 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,473,584 .

. KRISTINE A RAPPE has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,468,926 .

. PATRICK S LAWTON sold 37,500 shares for an estimated $526,061

MARK RAYMOND GERKE (EVP/Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,738 shares for an estimated $38,729

$WSBF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $WSBF stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WAUWATOSA, Wis., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $3.0 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $3.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.





"The Community Banking segment continues to perform well in a challenging interest rate environment,” said William Bruss, Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Financial, Inc. "We increased net interest income 6.9% at the Community Banking segment and net interest margin increased 32 bps compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Asset quality continues to remain strong and low historical loan losses are reflected in the decrease in provision for credit losses during the quarter. The Mortgage Banking segment pre-tax loss reflects a market-wide decrease in loan origination volumes and elevated legal expense associated with the final settlement of a previously disclosed lawsuit. In spite of the results of the Mortgage Banking segment, Waterstone Financial, Inc. exceeded the prior year's same quarter earnings per share, added to book value per share through our share repurchase program and maintained our strong quarterly dividend."





Highlights of the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025





Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)







Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $3.0 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024.



Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $3.0 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024.



Consolidated return on average assets (annualized) was 0.57% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and 0.56% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Consolidated return on average assets (annualized) was 0.57% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and 0.56% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Consolidated return on average equity (annualized) was 3.61% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and 3.56% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Consolidated return on average equity (annualized) was 3.61% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and 3.56% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Dividends declared during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $0.15 per common share.



Dividends declared during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $0.15 per common share.



During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, we repurchased approximately 237,000 shares at a cost (including the federal excise tax) of $3.2 million, or $13.37 per share.



During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, we repurchased approximately 237,000 shares at a cost (including the federal excise tax) of $3.2 million, or $13.37 per share.



Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.35% at March 31, 2025, 0.28% at December 31, 2024, and 0.23% at March 31, 2024.



Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.35% at March 31, 2025, 0.28% at December 31, 2024, and 0.23% at March 31, 2024.



Past due loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.67% at March 31, 2025, 0.95% at December 31, 2024, and 0.64% at March 31, 2024.



Past due loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.67% at March 31, 2025, 0.95% at December 31, 2024, and 0.64% at March 31, 2024.



Book value per share was $17.70 at March 31, 2025 and $17.53 at December 31, 2024.







Community Banking Segment







Pre-tax income totaled $6.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which represents a $1.8 million, or 41.7%, increase compared to $4.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Pre-tax income totaled $6.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which represents a $1.8 million, or 41.7%, increase compared to $4.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Net interest income totaled $12.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which represents a $805,000, or 6.9%, increase compared to $11.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Net interest income totaled $12.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which represents a $805,000, or 6.9%, increase compared to $11.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Average loans held for investment totaled $1.67 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which represents an increase of $10.7 million, or 0.6%, compared to $1.66 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to increases in the commercial real estate and multi-family mortgages. Average loans held for investment decreased $6.8 million compared to $1.68 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in construction and multi-family mortgages.



Average loans held for investment totaled $1.67 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which represents an increase of $10.7 million, or 0.6%, compared to $1.66 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to increases in the commercial real estate and multi-family mortgages. Average loans held for investment decreased $6.8 million compared to $1.68 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to decreases in construction and multi-family mortgages.



Net interest margin increased 32 basis points to 2.47% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to 2.15% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, which was primarily driven by an increase in weighted average yield on loans receivable and held for sale and decrease in cost of borrowings offset by an increase in weighted average cost of deposits. Net interest margin increased five basis points compared to 2.42% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, primarily driven by decreases in weighted average cost of deposits and borrowings.



Net interest margin increased 32 basis points to 2.47% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to 2.15% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, which was primarily driven by an increase in weighted average yield on loans receivable and held for sale and decrease in cost of borrowings offset by an increase in weighted average cost of deposits. Net interest margin increased five basis points compared to 2.42% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, primarily driven by decreases in weighted average cost of deposits and borrowings.



Past due loans at the community banking segment totaled $7.6 million at March 31, 2025, $12.8 million at December 31, 2024, and $8.1 million at March 31, 2024.



Past due loans at the community banking segment totaled $7.6 million at March 31, 2025, $12.8 million at December 31, 2024, and $8.1 million at March 31, 2024.



The segment had a negative provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $314,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to a provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $35,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The current quarter decrease was primarily due to decreases in historical loss rates and loan portfolio balances offset by an increase in the commercial real estate loan qualitative factors primarily related to increases in economic risks and internal asset quality risks. The negative provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments was $204,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to a provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments of $70,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The negative provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was due primarily to a decrease in construction loans that are currently waiting to be funded compared to the prior quarter end and decrease in historical loss rates.



The segment had a negative provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $314,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to a provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $35,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The current quarter decrease was primarily due to decreases in historical loss rates and loan portfolio balances offset by an increase in the commercial real estate loan qualitative factors primarily related to increases in economic risks and internal asset quality risks. The negative provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments was $204,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to a provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments of $70,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The negative provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was due primarily to a decrease in construction loans that are currently waiting to be funded compared to the prior quarter end and decrease in historical loss rates.



The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP ratio, was 59.66% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 65.17% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP ratio, was 59.66% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 65.17% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Average core retail deposits (excluding brokered and escrow accounts) totaled $1.28 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $87.6 million, or 7.4%, compared to $1.19 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Average deposits increased $2.9 million, or 0.9% annualized, compared to $1.27 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The increases were primarily due to an increase in certificates of deposit balances. The segment had $84.1 million in brokered certificate of deposits at March 31, 2025.







Mortgage Banking Segment







Pre-tax loss totaled $2.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to a $369,000 of pre-tax income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Pre-tax loss totaled $2.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to a $369,000 of pre-tax income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Loan originations decreased $97.4 million, or 20.1%, to $387.7 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $485.1 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 87.5% of originations for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to 93.0% of total originations for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Loan originations decreased $97.4 million, or 20.1%, to $387.7 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $485.1 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 87.5% of originations for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to 93.0% of total originations for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Mortgage banking non-interest income decreased $4.6 million, or 22.6%, to $15.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $20.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Mortgage banking non-interest income decreased $4.6 million, or 22.6%, to $15.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $20.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Gross margin on loans sold totaled 3.98% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 4.10% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Gross margin on loans sold totaled 3.98% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 4.10% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Professional fees increased $853,000, or 164.0%, to $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $520,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily related to legal services and the finalization of a settlement related to a previously disclosed legal matter during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The Company maintained a $1.3 million accrual related to this legal matter as of December 31, 2024.



Professional fees increased $853,000, or 164.0%, to $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $520,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily related to legal services and the finalization of a settlement related to a previously disclosed legal matter during the three months ended March 31, 2025. The Company maintained a $1.3 million accrual related to this legal matter as of December 31, 2024.



Total compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits decreased $2.7 million, or 18.3%, to $12.1 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to $14.8 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decrease primarily related to decreased commission expense, branch manager pay, salary expense, and sign-on incentives driven by reduced employee headcount and a decrease in loan origination volumes and branch profitability.









About Waterstone Financial, Inc.







Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank, a community-focused financial institution established in 1921. WaterStone Bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and operates 14 branch locations across southeastern Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is also the parent company of WaterStone Mortgage Corporation, a national lender licensed in 48 states.





With a long-standing commitment to innovation, integrity, and community service, Waterstone Financial, Inc. supports the financial and homeownership goals of customers nationwide.





For more information about WaterStone Bank, visit wsbonline.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected financial and operating activities and results that are preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates” or “believes.” Any such statements are based upon current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies; and other factors, including risk factors referenced in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Waterstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be described from time to time in Waterstone’s subsequent SEC filings, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only Waterstone’s belief as of the date of this press release.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Management uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods. The Company’s management believes that investors may use this non-GAAP measure to analyze the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company’s underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in this measure and that different companies might calculate this measure differently.





Contact: Mark R. Gerke





Chief Financial Officer





414-459-4012





markgerke@wsbonline.com



















WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME









(Unaudited)

































For The Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024























(In Thousands, except per share amounts)













Interest income:









































Loans









$





25,078













$





24,484













Mortgage-related securities













1,191

















1,098













Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments













1,486

















1,323













Total interest income













27,755

















26,905













Interest expense:









































Deposits













11,332

















8,970













Borrowings













3,847

















6,798













Total interest expense













15,179

















15,768













Net interest income













12,576

















11,137













Provision (credit) for credit losses













(558





)













67













Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses













13,134

















11,070













Noninterest income:









































Service charges on loans and deposits













593

















424













Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance













481

















348













Mortgage banking income













15,728

















20,068













Other













295

















408













Total noninterest income













17,097

















21,248













Noninterest expenses:









































Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits













17,047

















19,876













Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment













1,929

















2,108













Advertising













723

















914













Data processing













1,212

















1,206













Communications













235

















226













Professional fees













1,736

















743













Real estate owned













(10





)













13













Loan processing expense













920

















1,046













Other













2,558

















1,418













Total noninterest expenses













26,350

















27,550













Income before income taxes













3,881

















4,768













Income tax expense













845

















1,730













Net income









$





3,036













$





3,038













Income per share:









































Basic









$





0.17













$





0.16













Diluted









$





0.17













$





0.16













Weighted average shares outstanding:









































Basic













18,267

















19,021













Diluted













18,280

















19,036



























WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

































March 31,

















December 31,

























2025

















2024

























(Unaudited)

































Assets











(In Thousands, except per share amounts)













Cash









$





37,459













$





35,182













Federal funds sold













5,550

















4,302













Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short term investments













280

















277













Cash and cash equivalents













43,289

















39,761













Securities available for sale (at fair value)













213,615

















208,549













Loans held for sale (at fair value)













116,290

















135,909













Loans receivable













1,663,519

















1,680,576













Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") - loans













17,905

















18,247













Loans receivable, net













1,645,614

















1,662,329





















































Office properties and equipment, net













19,223

















19,389













Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost)













18,351

















20,295













Cash surrender value of life insurance













75,093

















74,612













Real estate owned, net













135

















505













Prepaid expenses and other assets













43,757

















48,259













Total assets









$





2,175,367













$





2,209,608























































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











































Liabilities:









































Demand deposits









$





170,183













$





171,115













Money market and savings deposits













296,203

















283,243













Time deposits













914,814

















905,539













Total deposits













1,381,200

















1,359,897





















































Borrowings













395,853

















446,519













Advance payments by borrowers for taxes













12,628

















5,630













Other liabilities













44,326

















58,427













Total liabilities













1,834,007

















1,870,473





















































Shareholders' equity:









































Preferred stock













-

















-













Common stock













193

















193













Additional paid-in capital













90,470

















91,214













Retained earnings













277,521

















277,196













Unearned ESOP shares













(10,386





)













(10,682





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes













(16,438





)













(18,786





)









Total shareholders' equity













341,360

















339,135













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









$





2,175,367













$





2,209,608























































Share Information











































Shares outstanding













19,281

















19,343













Book value per share









$





17.70













$





17.53



























WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA









(Unaudited)

































At or For the Three Months Ended

























March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

















March 31,

























2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024























(Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts)















Condensed Results of Operations:



























































































Net interest income









$





12,576













$





12,835













$





11,517













$





10,679













$





11,137













Provision (credit) for credit losses













(558





)













367

















(377





)













(225





)













67













Total noninterest income













17,097

















19,005

















22,552

















26,497

















21,248













Total noninterest expense













26,350

















25,267

















28,560

















30,259

















27,550













Income before income taxes













3,881

















6,206

















5,886

















7,142

















4,768













Income tax expense













845

















996

















1,158

















1,430

















1,730













Net income









$





3,036













$





5,210













$





4,728













$





5,712













$





3,038













Income per share – basic









$





0.17













$





0.28













$





0.26













$





0.31













$





0.16













Income per share – diluted









$





0.17













$





0.28













$





0.26













$





0.31













$





0.16













Dividends declared per common share









$





0.15













$





0.15













$





0.15













$





0.15













$





0.15







































































































Performance Ratios (annualized):



























































































Return on average assets - QTD













0.57





%













0.94





%













0.83





%













1.02





%













0.56





%









Return on average equity - QTD













3.61





%













6.05





%













5.55





%













6.84





%













3.56





%









Net interest margin - QTD













2.47





%













2.42





%













2.13





%













2.01





%













2.15





%

































































































Return on average assets - YTD













0.57





%













0.84





%













0.81





%













0.79





%













0.56





%









Return on average equity - YTD













3.61





%













5.48





%













5.30





%













5.17





%













3.56





%









Net interest margin - YTD













2.47





%













2.17





%













2.09





%













2.08





%













2.15





%



































































































Asset Quality Ratios:



























































































Past due loans to total loans













0.67





%













0.95





%













0.63





%













0.76





%













0.64





%









Nonaccrual loans to total loans













0.45





%













0.34





%













0.32





%













0.33





%













0.29





%









Nonperforming assets to total assets













0.35





%













0.28





%













0.25





%













0.25





%













0.23





%









Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans receivable













1.08





%













1.09





%













1.07





%













1.10





%













1.10





%























WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS









(Unaudited)

































At or For the Three Months Ended

























March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

















March 31,

























2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024

















Average balances











(Dollars in Thousands)













Interest-earning assets

























































































Loans receivable and held for sale









$





1,768,617













$





1,819,574













$





1,870,627













$





1,859,608













$





1,805,102













Mortgage related securities













170,947

















168,521

















170,221

















171,895

















172,077













Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments













123,004

















124,658

















115,270

















107,992

















110,431













Total interest-earning assets













2,062,568

















2,112,753

















2,156,118

















2,139,495

















2,087,610













Noninterest-earning assets













105,030

















100,627

















104,600

















104,019

















103,815













Total assets









$





2,167,598













$





2,213,380













$





2,260,718













$





2,243,514













$





2,191,425





































































































Interest-bearing liabilities

























































































Demand accounts









$





87,393













$





92,247













$





89,334













$





91,300













$





87,393













Money market, savings, and escrow accounts













300,686

















306,478

















304,116

















293,483

















281,171













Certificates of deposit - retail













818,612

















810,340

















786,228

















758,252

















739,543













Certificates of deposit - brokered













97,101

















59,254

















-

















-

















-













Total interest-bearing deposits













1,303,792

















1,268,319

















1,179,678

















1,143,035

















1,108,107













Borrowings













397,053

















464,964

















600,570

















622,771

















602,724













Total interest-bearing liabilities













1,700,845

















1,733,283

















1,780,248

















1,765,806

















1,710,831













Noninterest-bearing demand deposits













80,372

















87,889

















91,532

















93,637

















92,129













Noninterest-bearing liabilities













44,905

















49,645

















49,787

















48,315

















45,484













Total liabilities













1,826,122

















1,870,817

















1,921,567

















1,907,758

















1,848,444













Equity













341,476

















342,563

















339,151

















335,756

















342,981













Total liabilities and equity









$





2,167,598













$





2,213,380













$





2,260,718













$





2,243,514













$





2,191,425







































































































Average Yield/Costs (annualized)



























































































Loans receivable and held for sale













5.75





%













5.75





%













5.65





%













5.54





%













5.46





%









Mortgage related securities













2.83





%













2.67





%













2.66





%













2.63





%













2.57





%









Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments













4.90





%













4.85





%













5.05





%













4.82





%













4.82





%









Total interest-earning assets













5.46





%













5.46





%













5.39





%













5.27





%













5.18





%

































































































Demand accounts













0.11





%













0.11





%













0.11





%













0.11





%













0.11





%









Money market and savings accounts













2.10





%













2.00





%













1.94





%













1.89





%













1.79





%









Certificates of deposit - retail













4.33





%













4.53





%













4.54





%













4.41





%













4.19





%









Certificates of deposit - brokered













4.18





%













4.18





%













0.00





%













0.00





%













0.00





%









Total interest-bearing deposits













3.52





%













3.58





%













3.53





%













3.42





%













3.26





%









Borrowings













3.93





%













4.11





%













4.77





%













4.92





%













4.54





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities













3.62





%













3.72





%













3.95





%













3.95





%













3.71





%























COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT









SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA









(Unaudited)

































At or For the Three Months Ended

























March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

















March 31,

























2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024























(Dollars in Thousands)















Condensed Results of Operations:



























































































Net interest income









$





12,403













$





12,886













$





12,250













$





11,234













$





11,598













Provision (credit) for credit losses













(518





)













331

















(302





)













(279





)













105













Total noninterest income













1,348

















1,595

















1,227

















1,491

















990













Noninterest expenses:

























































































Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits













5,212

















4,883

















5,326

















5,116

















5,360













Occupancy, office furniture and equipment













1,076

















825

















904

















983

















1,000













Advertising













171

















204

















311

















229

















174













Data processing













712

















691

















720

















687

















693













Communications













100

















89

















80

















72

















65













Professional fees













347

















196

















190

















177

















208













Real estate owned













(10





)













12

















-

















1

















13













Loan processing expense













-

















-

















-

















-

















-













Other













596

















563

















602

















672

















691













Total noninterest expense













8,204

















7,463

















8,133

















7,937

















8,204













Income before income taxes













6,065

















6,687

















5,646

















5,067

















4,279













Income tax expense













1,427

















1,399

















941

















718

















1,639













Net income









$





4,638













$





5,288













$





4,705













$





4,349













$





2,640





































































































Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP)













59.66





%













51.54





%













60.35





%













62.37





%













65.17





%









Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP)













59.66





%













59.58





%













62.58





%













63.77





%













65.17





%























MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT









SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA









(Unaudited)

































At or For the Three Months Ended

























March 31,

















December 31,

















September 30,

















June 30,

















March 31,

























2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024























(Dollars in Thousands)















Condensed Results of Operations:



























































































Net interest income (loss)









$





152













$





(92





)









$





(760





)









$





(552





)









$





(541





)









Provision (credit) for credit losses













(40





)













36

















(75





)













54

















(38





)









Total noninterest income













15,731

















17,455

















21,386

















25,081

















20,328













Noninterest expenses:

























































































Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits













12,054

















13,781

















15,930

















16,886

















14,756













Occupancy, office furniture and equipment













853

















754

















953

















1,046

















1,108













Advertising













552

















523

















615

















758

















740













Data processing













498

















542

















570

















549

















508













Communications













135

















135

















152

















168

















161













Professional fees













1,373

















917

















379

















569

















520













Real estate owned













-

















-

















-

















-

















-













Loan processing expense













920

















486

















697

















861

















1,046













Other













1,751

















814

















1,261

















1,641

















617













Total noninterest expense













18,136

















17,952

















20,557

















22,478

















19,456













(Loss) income before income taxes (benefit) expense













(2,213





)













(625





)













144

















1,997

















369













Income tax (benefit) expense













(588





)













(428





)













194

















684

















71













Net (loss) income









$





(1,625





)









$





(197





)









$





(50





)









$





1,313













$





298





































































































Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP)













114.18





%













103.39





%













99.67





%













91.64





%













98.33





%









Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP)













114.18





%













97.74





%













96.23





%













94.62





%













98.33





%

































































































Loan originations









$





387,729













$





470,650













$





558,729













$





634,109













$





485,109













Purchase













87.5





%













82.1





%













88.9





%













92.7





%













93.0





%









Refinance













12.5





%













17.9





%













11.1





%













7.3





%













7.0





%









Gross margin on loans sold



(





1)















3.98





%













3.74





%













3.83





%













3.93





%













4.10





%











(1)



Gross margin on loans sold equals mortgage banking income (excluding the change in interest rate lock value) divided by total loan originations



