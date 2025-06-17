Waterstone Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.15 per Share

Waterstone Financial, Inc. declares a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable August 1, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Waterstone Financial, Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, which will be payable on August 1, 2025, to shareholders on record by July 8, 2025. Waterstone Financial is the holding company for WaterStone Bank, a community bank founded in 1921, which provides a variety of personal and business banking services through 14 branches in southeastern Wisconsin. Additionally, it is the parent company of WaterStone Mortgage Corporation, a national lender. The organization is committed to community service and innovation to support its customers' financial and homeownership goals.

Potential Positives

Waterstone Financial, Inc. declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share, demonstrating its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment scheduled for August 1, 2025, indicates the company's strong financial position and ability to generate profit.

Waterstone Financial's community-focused services and long-standing presence since 1921 enhance its reputation and trust among customers and investors.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a regular quarterly cash dividend may indicate limited growth opportunities, suggesting the company may be prioritizing short-term shareholder returns over long-term investments.

Failure to provide additional context on financial performance or future outlook could raise concerns among investors about the company's stability and growth potential.

Without any information on changes in dividends in the future, investors might worry about the sustainability of the dividend payments if the company faces financial challenges.

FAQ

What is the recent cash dividend declared by Waterstone Financial?

Waterstone Financial, Inc. declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share on June 17, 2025.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be payable on August 1, 2025, to shareholders of record on July 8, 2025.

What is Waterstone Financial, Inc.?

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank, established in 1921.

How many branch locations does WaterStone Bank have?

WaterStone Bank operates 14 branch locations across southeastern Wisconsin.

What financial services does WaterStone Bank offer?

WaterStone Bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$WSBF Insider Trading Activity

$WSBF insiders have traded $WSBF stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSBF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KRISTINE A RAPPE has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 71,025 shares for an estimated $989,914 .

. STEPHEN J SCHMIDT has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 49,607 shares for an estimated $685,482 .

. PATRICK S LAWTON sold 37,500 shares for an estimated $526,061

MARK RAYMOND GERKE (EVP/Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,738 shares for an estimated $38,729

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$WSBF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $WSBF stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



WAUWATOSA, Wis., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 17, 2025, the Board of Directors of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share. The dividend is payable on August 1, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 8, 2025.







About Waterstone Financial, Inc:







Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank, a community-focused financial institution established in 1921. WaterStone Bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and operates 14 branch locations across southeastern Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is also the parent company of WaterStone Mortgage Corporation, a national lender licensed in 48 states.





With a long-standing commitment to innovation, integrity, and community service, Waterstone Financial, Inc. supports the financial and homeownership goals of customers nationwide.





For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to wsbonline.com.





Contact: Mark R. Gerke





Chief Financial Officer





414-459-4012





markgerke@wsbonline.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.