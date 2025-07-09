Waterstone Financial, Inc. Appoints Molly Mulroy and Laura Piotrowski to Board of Directors

Waterstone Financial elects Molly Mulroy and Laura Piotrowski to its Board of Directors, effective July 22, 2025.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. has announced the election of Molly Mulroy and Laura Piotrowski to its Board of Directors, effective July 22, 2025, for both WaterStone Bank and Waterstone Financial. The Chair of the Board, Pat Lawton, expressed pride in welcoming them, noting their extensive experience and commitment to delivering value across various stakeholders. Mulroy, currently Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at WEC Energy Group, has a strong background in administration and technology, while Piotrowski is the CEO of her own strategic advisory firm and has held significant finance roles, including CFO at Stein’s Garden & Home. Both women have a history of community involvement and emphasized their enthusiasm for contributing to Waterstone's mission. Waterstone Financial, established in 1921, is dedicated to supporting the financial goals of its customers through its range of banking services in southeastern Wisconsin.

Potential Positives

The election of Molly Mulroy and Laura Piotrowski to the Board of Directors enhances the leadership team with their extensive experience in strategic leadership and various industries, likely benefiting the company's governance and strategic direction.

Molly Mulroy's background in overseeing administrative services and IT provides insights into operational efficiency and technology, which can support Waterstone Financial’s growth and modernization initiatives.

Laura Piotrowski’s expertise in strategic business planning and finance brings valuable skills that can help Waterstone Financial navigate economic challenges and explore new growth opportunities.

Potential Negatives

Recent board appointments may suggest a lack of internal leadership development, potentially relying on external candidates for key positions.

The press release does not indicate any strategic initiatives or changes that these new board members will bring, raising questions about future direction and purpose.

There is no mention of addressing current challenges faced by the company or the banking sector, which could indicate complacency in their approach.

FAQ

Who were recently elected to the Board of Directors of Waterstone Financial?

Molly Mulroy and Laura Piotrowski have been elected to the Board of Directors.

When will the new board members officially start?

The new board members will officially take their positions on July 22, 2025.

What roles do Molly Mulroy and Laura Piotrowski hold?

Molly Mulroy is the Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at WEC Energy Group, while Laura Piotrowski is the CEO and President of Cavendish Vernal.

What are the key areas of expertise of the new board members?

They bring experience in strategic leadership, business planning, finance, human resources, and community service.

What is the mission of Waterstone Financial, Inc.?

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is committed to delivering value to customers, employees, shareholders, and communities.

$WSBF Insider Trading Activity

$WSBF insiders have traded $WSBF stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WSBF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KRISTINE A RAPPE has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 71,025 shares for an estimated $989,914 .

. STEPHEN J SCHMIDT has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 49,607 shares for an estimated $685,482 .

. PATRICK S LAWTON sold 37,500 shares for an estimated $526,061

MARK RAYMOND GERKE (EVP/Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,738 shares for an estimated $38,729

$WSBF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $WSBF stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WAUWATOSA, Wis., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF) announced today that its Board of Directors has elected Molly Mulroy and Laura Piotrowski to serve on the Board of Directors of both WaterStone Bank and Waterstone Financial, effective July 22, 2025.





“We are honored to have Molly and Laura join the Board of Directors of WaterStone Bank and Waterstone Financial and help guide our organization,” said



Pat Lawton



, Chair of the Board. “Each brings a wealth of experience, proven strategic leadership skills, and a shared commitment to delivering value to our customers, employees, shareholders, and the communities we serve. We are excited to welcome their respective talents to the Waterstone family.”







Molly Mulroy



currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of WEC Energy Group, one of the nation’s largest electric generation and natural gas delivery holding companies with utility subsidiaries serving 4.7 million customers. Since 2021, she has overseen Administrative Services, Facility Management, Human Resources, IT Services, Supply Chain, IT System Strategy, and Development.





Previously, Mulroy served as Vice President and Chief Information Officer, leading enterprise-wide information technology, including cybersecurity and infrastructure. Since joining WEC Energy Group in 1999, she has held leadership positions in Customer Service, Finance, Wholesale Energy and Fuels, Regulatory Affairs, and State Government Affairs.









She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Mulroy is active in the Milwaukee community and currently serves on the board of Milwaukee Ballet and Milwaukee Women, Inc., and chairs the boards of Milwaukee Tech Hub and Next Door Foundation.





“I am grateful for the opportunity to join the Waterstone Financial Board and excited about the opportunities ahead,” said Mulroy. “I look forward to working with the Board and leadership team to further the company’s mission, value, and impact.”







Laura Piotrowski



is the Chief Executive Officer and President of Cavendish Vernal, a strategic advisory firm she founded in 2017. Cavendish Vernal provides strategic business planning, executive advising, succession planning, finance and human resource advising, executive coaching, and leadership development services.





Previously, she was Executive Vice President of The Benefit Companies, where she provided strategic and executional leadership for the organization. Piotrowski has also held senior finance roles, including Chief Financial Officer of Stein’s Garden & Home and Managing Director of Finance for Robert W. Baird & Co.





She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and an Executive MBA from Marquette University. She is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP). Piotrowski also serves on the board of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southeastern Wisconsin.





“I am honored to join the WaterStone Board of Directors and excited to contribute to this great organization,” said Piotrowski. “As a business owner, I understand the critical role community-focused banks play in our community.”







About Waterstone Financial, Inc.







Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank, a community-focused financial institution established in 1921. WaterStone Bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and operates 14 branch locations across southeastern Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is also the parent company of WaterStone Mortgage Corporation, a national lender licensed in 48 states.





With a long-standing commitment to innovation, integrity, and community service, Waterstone Financial, Inc. supports the financial and homeownership goals of customers nationwide. For more information about WaterStone Bank, visit wsbonline.com.







Contact:







Mark R. Gerke





Chief Financial Officer





414-459-4012







markgerke@wsbonline.com





