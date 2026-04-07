Waterstone Financial About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (WSBF)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/8/26, Waterstone Financial Inc (Symbol: WSBF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.17, payable on 5/1/26. As a percentage of WSBF's recent stock price of $18.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.92%, so look for shares of Waterstone Financial Inc to trade 0.92% lower — all else being equal — when WSBF shares open for trading on 4/8/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from WSBF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.70% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of WSBF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WSBF's low point in its 52 week range is $11.61 per share, with $18.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.39.

In Tuesday trading, Waterstone Financial Inc shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

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