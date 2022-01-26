Waters (WAT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Waters Corporation WAT is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 1.

For the fourth quarter, it expects non-GAAP earnings between $3.40 and $3.50 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $3.47 per share, indicating a decline of 4.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

Further, the company expects net sales growth between 5% and 7% on a constant-currency basis. The consensus mark for fourth-quarter revenues stands at $820.3 million, implying a 4.3% improvement from the prior-year reported value.

It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, with the average being 25.7%.

Key Factors to Note

Solid momentum across pharmaceutical and industrial end markets is likely to have continued benefiting Waters’ fourth-quarter performance.

Improved performance in all major geographies is expected to have remained a positive factor for the company.

Growing demand for instruments by pharmaceutical customers in India is anticipated to have continued supporting WAT’s quarterly performance.

Also, increasing customer momentum for newer instruments is expected to have remained a tailwind in the to-be-reported quarter.

Continuous investments in liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometers and chemistries are likely to have contributed well to the top line in the quarter under discussion.

Also, strength in Arc HPLC and Premier instruments might have persistently benefited its top line during the quarter under review.

The company’s robust liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry solution named BioAccord is expected to have aided its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

Further, the TA Instrument division’s strength across all major geographies and product lines is likely to have continued supporting its performance in the quarter under review.

Yet, uncertainties related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic might get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Further, softness in the governmental and academic market is likely to have been a concern.

Further, increasing operating expenses owing to higher labor costs are expected to have affected its quarterly performance.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Waters this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

It has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.

