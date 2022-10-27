Waters (WAT) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Waters Corporation WAT is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1.



For the third quarter, Waters anticipates net sales growth of 8-10% on constant-currency basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales is pegged at $680.3 million, indicating 3.2% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



WAT expects non-GAAP earnings between $2.50 and $2.60 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.57 per share, suggesting a fall of 3.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Waters’ earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 11.2%.

Waters Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Waters Corporation price-eps-surprise | Waters Corporation Quote

Factors to Consider

Waters’ strong investments in liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometers and chemistries are anticipated to have contributed to its performance in the large molecule market during the to-be-reported quarter.



Strength in product portfolio is expected to have aided Waters’ third-quarter performance.



During the third quarter, WAT collaborated with Plant Protein Innovation Center at the University of Minnesota to bring advancement in the development process of plant-based protein science, using its ACQUITY Premier UltraPerformance Liquid Chromatography-driven workflow. This is likely to get reflected in the upcoming results.



Moreover, solid momentum across product lines like BioAccord and Cyclic IMS might have remained a positive.



BioAccord, Waters’ robust liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry solution, is expected to have benefited the Waters segment’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Additionally, Waters robust technology portfolio is likely to have strengthened its presence in the liquid chromatography market in the quarter to be reported.



Waters’ large molecule applications are expected to have witnessed a strong adoption rate, which is likely to get reflected in the third-quarter results.



This apart, WAT’s strengthening presence in the industrial and pharmaceutical end-markets, is a tailwind.



Also, growing momentum across biomedical research applications is expected to have contributed well.



However, coronavirus-related uncertainties are anticipated to have persisted as major headwinds. Fresh lockdowns in China are likely to have impacted WAT’s third-quarter performance in the country.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Waters this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Waters has an Earnings ESP of +0.35% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Fortinet FTNT has an Earnings ESP of +0.92% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Fortinet is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTNT’s earnings is pegged at 27 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 35% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.



The Trade Desk TTD has an Earnings ESP of +2.13% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Trade Desk is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTD’s earnings is pegged at 24 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 33.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



ZoomInfo Technologies ZI has an Earnings ESP of +1.27% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



ZoomInfo Technologies is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZI’s earnings is pegged at 20 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 53.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.