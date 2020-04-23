Waters (WAT) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Waters Corporation WAT is scheduled to report first-quarter 2020 results on Apr 28.



For first-quarter 2020, Waters expects non-GAAP earnings between $1.55 and $1.65 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.42 per share, suggesting a decline of 11.25% from the year-ago quarter.



The company anticipates net sales growth between 0% and 2% on a constant currency basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales currently stands at $485.87 million, indicating a decline of 5.45% from the prior-year quarter.



The company has beat estimates twice, while missing once and matching the other. It has a trailing dour-quarter negative earnings surprise of 0.03%, on average.

Factors to Consider

Waters’ new technologies are likely to have aided its momentum across pharmaceutical and biomedical research categories. These, in turn, are expected to have driven sales in the governmental and academic market during the first quarter.



Further, the company’s strong investments in liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometers and chemistries, and new product introductions are likely to have contributed to the company’s performance in the large molecule market during the quarter to be reported.



Moreover, new products like BioAccord, Cyclic IMS, SYNAPT XS and two new tandem quad mass spectrometers are expected to have benefited the performance of Waters segment in the to-be-reported quarter.



Additionally, strong instruments and product portfolio is likely to have aided the performance of TA segment during the first quarter.



Despite weakness in the materials characterization, strength in food testing is anticipated to have aided the company’s performance in the industrial market during the quarter under review.



Further, solid momentum across academic and pharmaceutical customers owing to robust mass spectrometers instruments is likely to have driven Waters’ performance in Europe in the to-be-reported quarter.



Further, continuous recovery in the Indian pharmaceutical market is expected to have aided the company during the first quarter.



Further, strength in food testing and solid momentum across large molecule market and biomedical research applications are expected to have contributed to sales in the U.S. market in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, sluggishness in the small molecule pharmaceutical market, material science and clinical applications are likely to have acted as headwinds in the United States.



Slowdown in the capital spending in the small molecule market is expected to have weighed on the company’s first-quarter performance.



Additionally, softness in China owing to government policy changes and the coronavirus outbreak is likely to get reflected in Waters’ first-quarter results.



Moreover, the full blown economic crisis induced by the rapidly spreading coronavirus is expected to have dampened the capital purchasing by customers across the key market during the quarter under review. This is expected to have remained a major headwind.



What Our Model Says



Our proven model does not conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Waters this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Waters has an Earnings ESP of -4.89% and a Zacks Rank #3.



