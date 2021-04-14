Waters (WAT) Teams Up With Genovis, Boosts Biopharma Reach

Waters WAT continues to gain steam in the biopharma industry on the back of its strength across liquid chromatography (LC) and mass spectrometry (MS) analytical techniques.



This is evident from its latest partnership with Genovis for developing automated biotherapeutic characterization workflows.



The workflows will be focused on the rapid and consistent characterization of critical quality attributes of monoclonal antibodies and other protein-based drugs in bioprocess development, formulation, stability testing and quality control.



Notably, Waters’ BioAccord LC-MS System, Andrew+ pipetting robot and Genovis’ SmartEnzymes will be leveraged in the development of a complete routine of the underlined workflows.

More Into Details

The latest collaboration focuses on eliminating the bottlenecks in analytical workflows in the biopharma industry, while accelerating the use of LC-MS in bioprocess monitoring.



BioAccord LC-MS System, which marks itself as the first SmartMS-enabled biopharmaceutical solution, ensures the system is always generating data of the required quality with the aid of in-built health check.



Meanwhile, SmartEnzymes provides unique opportunities for the automation of sample preparation for LC-MS analysis of monoclonal antibodies and other biotherapeutics.



Hence, the collaboration will take care of the product variant analysis such as glycosylation and oxidation, bioprocess stability monitoring, and biosimilar glycosylation analysis with the aid of BioAccord LC-MS System and SmartEnzymes portfolio.

Waters Corporation Revenue (TTM)

Waters Corporation revenue-ttm | Waters Corporation Quote

To Conclude

We believe that the latest move poises Waters well to rapidly penetrate the booming biopharma space.



Moreover, the company is likely to gain strong momentum across its biopharma customers, which, in turn, will contribute well to its top-line growth.



In addition to this, the move bodes well for the Waters, which is already benefiting from growth in its top global pharma accounts.



Further, solid momentum across BioAccord remains positive. Additionally, the company’s strengthening presence in the pharmaceutical end-market remains a tailwind.



Furthermore, the partnership with Genovis is in sync with Waters’ growing investments in LC, LC-MS and chemistry categories, which are aiding it in gaining traction in the large molecule market and across biomedical research applications.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Waters carries a Zacks Ranks #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Agilent Technologies A, Dropbox DBX and Analog Devices ADI. While Agilent currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Dropbox and Analog Devices carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term earnings growth rates for Agilent, Dropbox and Analog Devices are currently pegged at 9%, 40.88% and 12.25%, respectively.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI): Get Free Report



Waters Corporation (WAT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A): Free Stock Analysis Report



Dropbox, Inc. (DBX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.