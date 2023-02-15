Waters (WAT) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

Waters Corporation WAT reported fourth-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $3.84 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7%. Further, the bottom line increased 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. The figure includes an 8% unfavorable foreign exchange headwind.



Net sales of $858.5 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $831.3 million. The figure rose 3% and 9% on a reported and constant-currency basis, respectively, from the comparable year-ago quarter’s readings.



The top-line growth was driven by solid momentum across the industrial end market. Strong performances in the Americas contributed well. Strength across the Waters and TA segments was a positive.

Waters Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Waters Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Waters Corporation Quote

Top Line in Detail

Waters’ net sales figure can be categorized in four ways:



By Operating Segment: WAT operates under two organized segments, namely Waters and TA.



The Waters segment (88% of net sales) generated sales worth $754.75 million, up 2% from the year-ago quarter’s level. Sales in the TA segment were $103.76 million (12% of net sales), reflecting 10% year-over-year growth.



By Products & Services: The division comprises three segments, namely Instruments, Services and Chemistry.



Instruments sales (54% of sales) were $463.04 million, rising 5% on a year-over-year basis.



Service sales (30% of sales) were $255.7 million, decreasing 0.3% year over year.



Chemistry sales (16% of sales) were $139.74 million, growing 1% from the year-ago quarter’s level.



Moreover, the service and chemistry segments jointly generated recurring revenues of $395.5 million, increasing 0.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



By Markets: Waters serves three end markets, such as Pharmaceutical, Industrial and Governmental & Academic.



The Pharmaceutical market (58% of net sales) generated sales of $492.76 million, which increased 0.2% on a year-over-year basis.



The Industrial market’s (31% of sales) sales were $267.9 million, up 8% from the year-ago quarter’s level.



Academic & Government (11% of sales) generated $97.8 million of the total sales. The figure increased 1% year over year.



By Geography: Waters’ operating regions include Asia, the Americas and Europe.



Asia (37% of net sales) generated $319.5 million in sales, down 1% on a year-over-year basis. Sales in China fell 6% from the prior-year quarter’s level.



The Americas (34% of net sales) generated $293.12 million in sales, increasing 8% year over year. Sales in the United States increased 11% year over year.



Europe (29% of net sales) generated $245.93 million in sales, up 1% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

Operating Details

In the fourth quarter, non-GAAP selling and administrative expenses were $172.9 million, up 2.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level. As a percentage of net sales, the figure expanded by 30 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis.



Research and development spending was $48.3 million, up 11.4% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. As a percentage of net sales, the figure expanded by 40 bps year over year.



The adjusted operating margin was 33.7%, which expanded by 110 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2022, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $481.4 million, up from $444.5 million as of Oct 1, 2022.



Accounts receivables stood at $722.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter, up from $600.9 million in the last reported quarter.



Waters generated cash from operations of $198.7 million in the reported quarter, up from $158.1 million in the prior quarter.



WAT recorded a free cash flow of $144.6 million in the fourth quarter.

Guidance

For first-quarter 2023, Waters expects non-GAAP earnings of $2.55-$2.65 per share, which includes a foreign exchange headwind of 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.70 per share.



Waters anticipates net sales growth of 4-6% on a constant-currency basis. WAT expects sales growth to decline 4% due to unfavorable foreign exchange fluctuations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $683.8 million.



For 2023, Waters anticipates non-GAAP earnings in the band of $12.55-$12.75 per share. This includes a foreign exchange headwind of 3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings is pegged at $12.74 per share.



Waters expects 2023 net sales growth of 5-6.5% on a constant-currency basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $3.05 billion.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Water has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector are Agilent Technologies A, Arista Networks ANET and Garmin GRMN, all of which carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Agilent has gained 8.4% in the past year. A’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 10%.



Arista Networks has gained 6.1% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for ANET is currently projected at 17.5%.



Garmin has lost 24.6% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for GRMN is currently projected at 5.6%.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Waters Corporation (WAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.