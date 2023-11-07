Waters (WAT) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Waters Corporation WAT reported third-quarter 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $2.84 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.94%. The bottom line increased 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.



Net sales of $711.7 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $725 million. The figure rose 0.4% on a reported basis but declined 4% at constant currency year over year.



Waters benefited from the Wyatt acquisition, which contributed 4% to quarterly sales.

Top Line in Detail

Waters’ net sales figure can be categorized in four ways:



By Operating Segment: WAT operates under two organized segments, namely Waters and TA.

Waters Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Waters Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Waters Corporation Quote

The Waters segment (88.4% of net sales) generated sales worth $629.3 million, up 1% year over year. TA segment sales (11.6% of net sales) were $82.3 million, down 3.3% year over year.



By Products & Services: The division comprises three segments, namely Instruments, Services and Chemistry.



Instruments sales were $319.4 million, down 5% on a year-over-year basis.



Services sales were $263.6 million, which climbed 8% year over year. Chemistry sales totaled $128.7 million, flat year over year.



On a combined basis, the Services and Chemistry segments generated recurring revenues of $392.3 million, up 6% year over year.



By Markets: Waters serves three end markets, including Pharmaceutical, Industrial and Governmental & Academic.



The Pharmaceutical market generated sales of $421.5 million, up 4% on a year-over-year basis. Academic & Government generated $80.7 million, up 3% year over year.



The Industrial market’s sales were $209.4 million, down 6% year over year.



By Geography: Waters’ operating regions include Asia, the Americas and Europe.



Asia generated $238.2 million in sales, down 15% on a year-over-year basis. The company reported disappointing sales in China.



Sales in the Americas generated $275.5 million, up 7% year over year. The United States registered a 12% improvement year over year in sales.



Europe generated $198 million in sales, up 15% year over year.

Operating Details

In the third quarter, non-GAAP selling and administrative expenses were $155.7 million, down 3.6% year over year. As a percentage of net sales, the figure declined 90 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis.



Research and development spending of $40 million declined 7.8% year over year. As a percentage of net sales, the figure declined 50 bps.



Adjusted operating margin was 31.5%, which expanded 380 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Sep 30, 2023, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $337.3 million, down from $330.6 million as of Jul 1, 2023.



Waters generated cash from operations of $157.8 million in the reported quarter, significantly up from $18.1 million in the prior quarter.



WAT recorded a free cash flow of $122.7 million in the third quarter.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter 2023, Waters expects non-GAAP earnings in the range of $3.52-$3.62 per share.



Management anticipates net sales to decline 8-5% on a constant-currency basis. WAT projects sales to decline roughly 1.5% due to unfavorable foreign exchange fluctuations. Also, the Wyatt transaction is estimated to increase sales by 4%.



On a reported basis, total sales are predicted to decline in the 6-3% band.



For 2023, Waters anticipates non-GAAP earnings in the range of $11.65-$11.75 per share. This includes a foreign exchange headwind of 3.5%.



Waters projects 2023 net sales to decline between 2% and 1% on a constant-currency basis. The Wyatt transaction is expected to increase sales by 2.5%.



On a reported basis, total sales are suggested to be between flat to down 1%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Waters has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Waters shares have lost 20.2% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Medical sector’s decrease of 10.2%.



Aveanna Healthcare AVAH, GoodRx GDRX and Exscientia EXAI are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Medical sector, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Aveanna shares have gained 103.8% year to date. AVAH is set to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 9.



GoodRx shares have returned 14.2% year to date. GDRX is set to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 9.



Exscientia shares have declined 37.6% year to date. EXAI is set to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 9.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Waters Corporation (WAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exscientia PLC Sponsored ADR (EXAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.