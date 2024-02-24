Waters (WAT) Price Target Increased by 13.27% to 331.43

The average one-year price target for Waters (NYSE:WAT) has been revised to 331.43 / share. This is an increase of 13.27% from the prior estimate of 292.60 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 303.00 to a high of 367.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.05% from the latest reported closing price of 331.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1352 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waters. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 0.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAT is 0.24%, an increase of 12.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.11% to 65,517K shares. The put/call ratio of WAT is 1.63, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fundsmith LLP holds 3,801K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,806K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 10.45% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,458K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,521K shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 87.95% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,055K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,371K shares, representing a decrease of 10.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 84.54% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,029K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,069K shares, representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 24.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,836K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,852K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAT by 5.91% over the last quarter.

Waters Background Information



Waters Corporation, the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

