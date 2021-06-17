Waters (WAT) Expands Reach to Scientists Via Latest Launch

Waters Corporation WAT continues to make advances to bolster presence in the pharmaceutical industry on the back of robust technologies.



This is evident from the company’s latest launch of the liquid chromatography system named Waters Arc Premier System, which is optimized for chromatographic separations on 2.5-3.5 micron columns.



The system features the new MaxPeak High Performance Surface technology, which offers increased analyte recovery for accurate and precise quantification, higher detector sensitivity, improvement in system-to-system and user-to-user reproducibility as well as savings by eliminating system passivation and column conditioning along with greater productivity and profitability.



The Arc Premier System helps scientists in developing methods for stability testing, impurity profiling, and product release data compliant by delivering reproducibility and repeatability.

Hence, the move is likely to expand the company’s reach to scientists in the pharmaceutical space. This in turn will drive the performance of its pharmaceutical segment, from which it generated 59% of total revenues for fiscal first-quarter 2021.



Further, the latest move will boost Waters’ presence in the growing global liquid chromatography instruments market, which, per a report by The Expresswire mentioned in MarketWatch, is likely to hit $5.5 billion by 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2021 and 2026.

Expanding Product portfolio

The latest move bodes well for Waters’ strong efforts to expand the product portfolio consisting chromatography consumables and columns, mass spectrometry systems, laboratory automation, integrated solutions and others.



Apart from the Arc Premier System launch, the company recently unveiled a high-resolution mass spectrometer — SELECT SERIES Multi Reflecting Time-of-Flight technology — with desorption electrospray ionization and matrix-assisted laser desorption ionization imaging sources for applications in pharmaceutical, biomedical, natural products, and materials research.



Additionally, early this year, the company launched ACQUITY PREMIER liquid chromatography solution, which features the High Performance Surface technology to deliver better qualitative and quantitative analytical results.



Also, Waters launched its time-of-flight mass spectrometer, ACQUITY RDa Detector, which features SmartMS suitable for small molecule analysis for pharmaceutical, academic, food as well as forensics applications.



Moreover, the company introduced Otto SPEcialist Positive Pressure Manifold, which provides more reliability and reproducibility of solid phase extraction with greater efficiency — ideal for various pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical food and beverage as well as environmental applications.



Waters’ strategic partnerships are continuing to bolster its portfolio. It recently joined forces with Genovis for developing automated biotherapeutic characterization workflows, focusing on rapid and consistent characterization of critical quality attributes of monoclonal antibodies as well as other protein-based drugs in bioprocess development, formulation, stability testing, and quality control.



The company also collaborated with TetraScience to offer unparalleled insights into chromatography data by Empower Data Science Link powered by the latter.



We believe that the above endeavours will continue to benefit Waters in gaining strong momentum in various end markets.

