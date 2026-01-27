Waters Shareholders Vote In Favor Of Issuance Of Shares For Proposed BD Business Combination Deal

(RTTNews) - Waters Corp. (WAT), Tuesday announced that its shareholders have approved the issuance of Waters common stock to shareholders of Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) as part of the proposed combination of the latter's Biosciences & Diagnostic Solutions business with the company.

At the company's Special Meeting of Shareholders, the proposal received favorable votes from approximately 99 percent of shares present in person or by proxy.

With this approval, the company is planning to close the transaction on February 9, 2026.

"We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders as we move closer to completing this transaction," said CEO Udit Batra. "We look forward to creating meaningful value for patients, customers, employees, and shareholders alike."

Currently, WAT is trading at $390.54, down 0.09 percent, and BDX is trading at $203.36, down 0.02 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

