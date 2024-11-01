Waters rises 15.3%

Waters (WAT) is up 15.3%, or $49.39 to $372.50.
- Waters raises FY24 EPS view to $11.67-$11.87 from $11.55-$11.65
- Waters sees Q4 EPS $3.90-$4.10, consensus $4.09
- Waters reports Q3 EPS $2.93, consensus $2.68
- Waters price target raised to $330 from $300 at Barclays
