Waters raises FY24 EPS view to $11.67-$11.87 from $11.55-$11.65

November 01, 2024 — 06:16 am EDT

Consensus $11.60. Raises FY24 revenue view to down 0.2%-0.8% from down 0.5%-2%, consensus $2.91B. The company said, “The Company is raising its full-year 2024 sales guidance, and now expects organic constant currency sales growth to be in the range of -0.9% to -0.3%. Currency translation is expected to decrease full-year sales growth by 1.2%. M&A contribution from the Wyatt transaction covering the first four-and-a-half months of the year has added 1.3% to full-year reported sales. The resulting full-year 2024 reported sales growth is expected in the range of -0.8% to -0.2%.The Company is also raising its full-year 2024 non-GAAP EPS guidance to now be in the range of $11.67 to $11.87, which includes an estimated headwind of approximately 3% due to unfavorable foreign exchange.”

