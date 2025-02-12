Waters Guides Q1, FY25 In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, specialty measurement company Waters Corp. (WAT) initiated its adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2025.

For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.17 to $2.25 per share on sales growth of 1 to 4 percent, with constant currency sales growth of 4 to 7 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.43 per share on sales growth of 5.76 percent to $673.55 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $12.70 to $13.00 per share on sales growth of 2.5 to 5.0 percent, with organic constant currency sales growth of 4.5 to 7.0 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $12.83 per share on a sales growth of 5.23 percent to $3.09 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.