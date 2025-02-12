WATERS Earnings Results: $WAT Reports Quarterly Earnings

WATERS ($WAT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $4.10 per share, beating estimates of $4.07 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $872,710,000, beating estimates of $865,782,100 by $6,927,900.
WATERS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 319 institutional investors add shares of WATERS stock to their portfolio, and 332 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 3,084,555 shares (+106144.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,144,308,213
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 625,924 shares (-94.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $232,205,285
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 586,449 shares (+9.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $217,560,850
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 278,980 shares (-11.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $100,402,112
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS added 186,778 shares (+7120.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,290,902
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 158,600 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $57,078,554
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 152,287 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $54,806,568
WATERS Government Contracts
We have seen $318,775 of award payments to $WAT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- WATERS INSTRUMENT MAINTENANCE SERVICES: $87,880
- DYNAPRO NANOSTAR II WITH MALS ADAPTER AND INSTALLATION: $80,978
- TA INSTRUMENTS THERMOGRAVIMETRIC ANALYZER (TGA) DISCOVERY 550: $71,930
- BASE SERV CONTR- WATERS CORPORATION: $66,466
- NIH NHLBI BIOPHYSICS CORE REQUIRES INSTRUMENT SERVICE CONTRACT IN ORDER TO KEEP INSTRUMENT WORKING PROPERLY...: $11,520
