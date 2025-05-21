Markets
Waters Corporation Buys Halo Labs

May 21, 2025 — 08:31 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Waters Corporation (WAT), an analytical instruments and software firm, said on Wednesday that it has acquired Halo Labs, a company focused on specialized imaging technologies to detect, identify, and count interfering materials in therapeutic products, such as cell, protein, and gene therapies.

Udit Batra, CEO of WAT, said: "Adding the innovative low-sample-volume, high-throughput technology from Halo Labs provides analysis for a broad range of sample types and volumes, enabling earlier insights during therapy development and greater safety during manufacturing."

The acquisition of Halo Labs is expected to have a negligible impact on WAT's earnings over the following 12 months.

