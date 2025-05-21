Waters Corporation Buys Halo Labs

(RTTNews) - Waters Corporation (WAT), an analytical instruments and software firm, said on Wednesday that it has acquired Halo Labs, a company focused on specialized imaging technologies to detect, identify, and count interfering materials in therapeutic products, such as cell, protein, and gene therapies.

Udit Batra, CEO of WAT, said: "Adding the innovative low-sample-volume, high-throughput technology from Halo Labs provides analysis for a broad range of sample types and volumes, enabling earlier insights during therapy development and greater safety during manufacturing."

The acquisition of Halo Labs is expected to have a negligible impact on WAT's earnings over the following 12 months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.