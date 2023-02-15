Waters Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Waters Corp. (WAT) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $227.06 million, or $3.81 per share. This compares with $216.24 million, or $3.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Waters Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $229.19 million or $3.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $858.51 million from $836.45 million last year.

Waters Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $227.06 Mln. vs. $216.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.81 vs. $3.52 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.73 -Revenue (Q4): $858.51 Mln vs. $836.45 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.55 to $2.65

