Waters Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Waters Corp. (WAT) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $216.21 million, or $3.65 per share. This compares with $227.06 million, or $3.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Waters Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $214.99 million or $3.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.5% to $819.47 million from $858.51 million last year.

Waters Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $216.21 Mln. vs. $227.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.65 vs. $3.81 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.55 -Revenue (Q4): $819.47 Mln vs. $858.51 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.05 to $2.15

