Waters Corp. Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Waters Corp. (WAT) announced earnings for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $216.24 million, or $3.52 per share. This compares with $218.31 million, or $3.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Waters Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $225.12 million or $3.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $836.45 million from $786.66 million last year.

Waters Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $216.24 Mln. vs. $218.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.52 vs. $3.49 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.47 -Revenue (Q4): $836.45 Mln vs. $786.66 Mln last year.

