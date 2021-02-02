Waters Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Waters Corp. (WAT) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $218.31 million, or $3.49 per share. This compares with $200.67 million, or $3.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Waters Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $227.82 million or $3.65 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $786.66 million from $716.29 million last year.

Waters Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $227.82 Mln. vs. $205.94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.65 vs. $3.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.89 -Revenue (Q4): $786.66 Mln vs. $716.29 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.50 to $1.60

