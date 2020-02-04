Waters Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Waters Corp. (WAT) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $200.67 million, or $3.12 per share. This compares with $185.15 million, or $2.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Waters Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $205.94 million or $3.20 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $716.29 million from $715.02 million last year.

Waters Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $205.94 Mln. vs. $216.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.20 vs. $2.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.01 -Revenue (Q4): $716.29 Mln vs. $715.02 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.55 to $1.65

