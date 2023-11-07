Waters Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Waters Corp. (WAT) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $134.55 million, or $2.27 per share. This compares with $156.00 million, or $2.60 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Waters Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $168.55 million or $2.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $711.69 million from $708.56 million last year.

Waters Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $134.55 Mln. vs. $156.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.27 vs. $2.60 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.56 -Revenue (Q3): $711.69 Mln vs. $708.56 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.52 to $3.62 Full year EPS guidance: $11.65 to $11.75

