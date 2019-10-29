Markets
Waters Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Waters Corp. (WAT):

-Earnings: $138.13 million in Q3 vs. $141.01 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $2.07 in Q3 vs. $1.83 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Waters Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $142.06 million or $2.13 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.13 per share -Revenue: $577.28 million in Q3 vs. $578.02 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.95 to $3.05 Full year EPS guidance: $8.73 to $8.83

