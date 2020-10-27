Waters Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Waters Corp. (WAT) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $126.77 million, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $138.13 million, or $2.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Waters Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $134.67 million or $2.16 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $593.78 million from $577.28 million last year.

Waters Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $134.67 Mln. vs. $142.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.16 vs. $2.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.93 -Revenue (Q3): $593.78 Mln vs. $577.28 Mln last year.

