Waters Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Waters Corp. (WAT) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $150.55 million, or $2.55 per share. This compares with $164.86 million, or $2.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Waters Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $165.25 million or $2.80 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $740.58 million from $714.32 million last year.

Waters Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $150.55 Mln. vs. $164.86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.55 vs. $2.72 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.59 -Revenue (Q2): $740.58 Mln vs. $714.32 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.50 to $2.60 Full year EPS guidance: $12.20 to $12.30

