Waters Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Waters Corp. (WAT) reported a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $53.56 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $108.99 million, or $1.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Waters Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $72.16 million or $1.15 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.5% to $464.94 million from $513.86 million last year.

Waters Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $72.16 Mln. vs. $115.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.15 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.47 -Revenue (Q1): $464.94 Mln vs. $513.86 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.