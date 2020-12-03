Waters Corp. CFO Sherry Buck To Step Down; Michael Silveira Named Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - Waters Corp. (WAT), a specialty measurement company, said Thursday that Sherry Buck will step down as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 31, 2020, to pursue another opportunity at a privately held company.

The company has appointed Michael Silveira, Vice President and Corporate Controller of Waters, as interim CFO. Silveira will assume the role upon Buck's departure. Buck will work alongside Silveira in order to facilitate a smooth transition.

Waters said it is actively working with a leading search firm to identify a permanent CFO, and the process is advancing well with several strong internal and external candidates.

Silveira joined Waters in 2004 as Assistant Corporate Controller. He was appointed Vice President & Corporate Controller in 2013, and, in 2018, gained increased responsibilities including oversight of treasury, tax and corporate financial planning and analysis.

