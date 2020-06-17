Waters Corp. CEO Christopher O'Connell To Step Down

(RTTNews) - Waters Corp. (WAT) said that Christopher O'Connell will step down as President, Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board when a successor is appointed.

At that time, O'Connell will remain with Waters as an advisor until the end of this year to support the transition.

The company said it is actively working with a leading executive search firm to assist in the process.

The company continues to see the second quarter performing consistent with the framework it provided in April.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.