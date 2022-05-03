Waters Corp. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Waters Corp. (WAT) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $159.8 million, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $148.1 million, or $2.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Waters Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.80 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.5% to $691 million from $609 million last year.

Waters Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $159.8 Mln. vs. $148.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.62 vs. $2.37 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $691 Mln vs. $609 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: Adj: $2.55 to $2.65 Full year EPS guidance: Adj:$11.90 to $12.10

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.