Waters Corp to buy Wyatt Technology for about $1.4 bln

February 15, 2023 — 07:04 am EST

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Lab equipment and software maker Waters Corp WAT.N said on Wednesday it would buy peer Wyatt Technology for $1.36 billion in cash.

The deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter, is expected to immediately add to revenue growth.

Based in Santa Barbara, California, Wyatt is a privately held firm with 2022 revenue of about $110 million and is known for its light-scattering technology.

