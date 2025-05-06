Waters Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Waters Corp. (WAT) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $121.38 million, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $102.20 million, or $1.72 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Waters Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $134.39 million or $2.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.22 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to $661.71 million from $636.84 million last year.

Waters Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $121.38 Mln. vs. $102.20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.03 vs. $1.72 last year. -Revenue: $661.71 Mln vs. $636.84 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.88 to $2.98 Full year EPS guidance: $12.75 to $13.05,

