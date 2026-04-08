BioTech
WAT

Waters Announces FDA Clearance Of Onclarity Self-Collection Kit For At-home Use

April 08, 2026 — 08:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Waters (WAT) announced that the FDA has cleared the Onclarity HPV Self-Collection Kit and approved the BD Onclarity HPV Assay with extended genotyping for at-home use. Waters said it is establishing partnerships to enable nationwide access to the Onclarity HPV Self-Collection Kit, which is expected to be available by prescription in the coming months.

The kit is tested with the BD Onclarity HPV Assay, which is the only FDA-approved HPV assay to identify six individually and three groups of pooled results. Samples are processed on the fully automated BD COR System.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Waters shares are up 2 percent to $313.53.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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