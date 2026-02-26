Waterford Advisors Loads Up on CBSH, Buying 44,000 Shares

Key Points

Initiated a new stake by purchasing 44,863 shares of Commerce Bancshares; estimated transaction value of $2.58 million (based on quarterly average price).

Quarter-end position value increased by $2.58 million, reflecting the new stake and price movement.

Position represents 1.0% of Waterford Advisors’ 13F assets under management.

Post-trade holding: 44,863 shares valued at $2.58 million.

New stake places Commerce Bancshares outside Waterford Advisors’ top five positions.

On Feb. 19, 2026, Waterford Advisors, LLC disclosed a new position in Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH), acquiring 44,863 shares in the fourth quarter — an estimated $2.58 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated Feb. 19, 2026, Waterford Advisors, LLC established a new position in Commerce Bancshares by purchasing 44,863 shares.

The estimated value of this transaction is $2.58 million, based on the average fourth-quarter share price. The quarter-end valuation of the stake also totaled $2.58 million, reflecting the combined impact of share purchases and price changes.

What else to know

This is a new position for Waterford Advisors, LLC, representing 1.0% of its 13F reportable assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: IVV : $61.03 million (23.8% of AUM)

: $61.03 million (23.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VUG : $30.10 million (11.8% of AUM)

: $30.10 million (11.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VTV : $29.13 million (11.4% of AUM)

: $29.13 million (11.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT: VEA : $24.34 million (9.5% of AUM)

: $24.34 million (9.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT: DFNM: $23.84 million (9.3% of AUM)

As of Feb. 25, 2026, shares of Commerce Bancshares were priced at $53.32, down 15% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 27 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.7 billion Net income (TTM) $566.25 million Dividend yield 2.08% Price (as of market close Feb. 25, 2026) $53.32

Company snapshot

Commerce Bancshares is a regional financial institution with a longstanding presence in the Midwest, offering a comprehensive range of banking and wealth management services through its diversified business model and broad geographic footprint.

It offers a full suite of retail, mortgage, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management services, with revenue primarily generated from consumer and commercial banking activities.

The company operates a diversified business model across three segments — Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth — leveraging both interest and non-interest income streams.

It serves individuals, businesses, government entities, and institutions across Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado through a network of 287 branch and ATM locations.

What this transaction means for investors

Commerce Bancshares is a leader in banking, particularly when it comes to managing risk. The Tier 1 common risk-based capital ratio is a widely used metric in the banking industry to assess how well-funded a bank is in the event of an economic downturn.

Generally, a ratio above 6% is considered strong. As of the fourth quarter of 2025, Commerce Bancshares reported a Tier 1 common risk-based capital ratio of 17.46%, the second-highest among the top 50 U.S. banks based on asset size.

This makes it particularly well-suited to weathering recessions and bear markets, which can be an advantage right now as some investors grow concerned about economic volatility.

Commerce Bancshares also boasts a strong dividend history, having increased its payout for 58 straight years as of 2026. For investors seeking passive income in the banking industry, this stock offers a strong track record.

Finally, its return on average common equity sits at 15.76%, as of the fourth quarter of 2025. This metric measures how efficiently banks generate profits — with higher ratios indicating a stronger position — and Commerce’s ratio is the third-highest among the top 50 U.S. banks.

Katie Brockman has positions in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, and Vanguard Value ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, and Vanguard Value ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

