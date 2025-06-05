Markets
WDH

Waterdrop Q1 Profit Climbs On Insurance-related Revenue Growth

June 05, 2025 — 09:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Waterdrop Inc. (WDH), a Chinese technology platform for insurance and healthcare services, reported Thursday that its first-quarter net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders grew 34.2 percent year-over-year to RMB 108.2 million.

During the quarter, Waterdrop reported net operating revenue of RMB 753.7 million.

Waterdrop's insurance-related revenue amounted to RMB 658.0 million, an increase of 8.4% year-over-year. The insurance business operating profit reached RMB 151.4 million.

The company noted that first-year premiums or FYPs generated by insurance business amounted to RMB 2.09 billion, representing an increase of 19.3% year over year.

As of March 31, around 475 million people cumulatively donated an aggregate of RMB 68.8 billion to 3.47 million patients through Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding.

Waterdrop's Digital Clinical Trial Solution generated revenues of approximately RMB 23.0 million, an increase of 11.5% from last year.

As of March 31, the cCompany had cumulatively enrolled 11,217 patients into 1,281 clinical trial programs through the E-Find Platform.

Peng Shen, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Waterdrop, said, "Our business performance in Q1 demonstrates solid revenue and profit growth. AI capabilities now power our core business scenarios and ecosystems, enhancing service quality through technological innovation. Moving forward, we will focus on tech-driven value creation with consistent commitment to 'Tech for Good'."

On the NYSE, Waterdrop shares were gaining around 2 percent to trade at $1.5300.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WDH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.